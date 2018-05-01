Nationals' Tanner Roark: Gets second win of season against Pirates

Roark (2-2) got the win against the Pirates on Monday, giving up two earned runs on six hits, striking out four and walking two as the Nationals won 3-2.

Roark continued his strong start to the season, picking up the win over Pittsburgh and lowering his ERA to 3.55 and his WHIP to 1.03 in the process. Opponents are hitting just .194 off him through 38 innings and Roark is looking more like the guy who had a 2.83 ERA over 210 innings in 2016 as opposed to the one who put up a 4.67 mark over 181.1 innings last season. He'll look to continue the strong form in a home start against Vince Velasquez and the Phillies on Saturday.