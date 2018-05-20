Nationals' Tanner Roark: Hard luck loss to Dodgers

Roark (2-4) took the loss in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. He allowed three runs over 7.0 innings while notching eight strikeouts and just one walk.

The loss takes away from what was one of Roark's best starts of the season. He gave up three extra-base hits but managed to limit the damage and showed strong control again with just one walk allowed. He's gone seven innings in back-to-back starts, allowing four earned runs and one walk in that span while racking up 12 strikeouts. Roark figures to be well rested for his next probable start on May 27, assuming the rest of the Nationals' rotation stays on turn.