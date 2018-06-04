Nationals' Tanner Roark: Hit with loss Sunday
Roark (2-6) allowed two runs on two hits as he was tagged with the loss Sunday against Atlanta.
Roark entered the game in the ninth with the score tied at two, but he allowed two hits that would cost the Nationals; a double to Dansby Swanson, followed by a walkoff home run to Charlie Culberson. Although this relief appearance was out of the ordinary for Roark, he's now taken a loss in each of his last two appearances. Despite a 2-6 record, the 31-year-old sits with a 3.61 ERA and 1.09 WHIP, and he's demonstrated the ability to work deep into outings, pitching six or more innings across all but one of his 12 starts this season.
