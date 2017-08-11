Nationals' Tanner Roark: Holds Marlins to two runs through six
Roark allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five batters through six innings during Thursday's win over Miami. He didn't factor into the decision.
The 30-year-old righty entered Thursday with an impressive 2.96 ERA and 10.4 K/9 through his previous four outings, so despite the underwhelming walk and strikeout totals, this was another promising outing from Roark. With Washington's improved bullpen and admirable offense providing run support, Roark is in position to have a strong finish to the year following some midseason struggles. He lines up to face the Angels at Nationals Park in his next start.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Picks up ninth win Friday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Fans eight in Saturday loss•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tabbed for Saturday start•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Start postponed by rain Friday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Whiffs 11 in winning effort•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Collects seventh win Sunday•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...