Nationals' Tanner Roark: Holds Marlins to two runs through six

Roark allowed two runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five batters through six innings during Thursday's win over Miami. He didn't factor into the decision.

The 30-year-old righty entered Thursday with an impressive 2.96 ERA and 10.4 K/9 through his previous four outings, so despite the underwhelming walk and strikeout totals, this was another promising outing from Roark. With Washington's improved bullpen and admirable offense providing run support, Roark is in position to have a strong finish to the year following some midseason struggles. He lines up to face the Angels at Nationals Park in his next start.