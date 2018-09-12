Nationals' Tanner Roark: Lasts only 4.2 innings

Roark allowed five runs on 10 hits and zero walks over 4.2 innings during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader at Philadelphia. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Roark was cruising until the fifth inning with a 3-0 lead when he allowed five runs on seven hits and was unable to finish the inning. The 31-year-old has allowed 15 runs and 26 hits in his last three starts (15.2 innings), and is next set to take the mound at Atlanta on Sunday.

