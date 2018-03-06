Nationals' Tanner Roark: Mechanical tweaks proving effective so far
Roark has simplified his windup, which has resulted in eight scoreless innings to begin his spring, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
While he hasn't abandoned pitching from the windup entirely the way Stephen Strasburg has, Roark streamlined his mechanics after he posted a career-worst 4.67 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 2017. The 31-year-old now has an 8:1 K:BB through those eight Grapefruit League innings, and a rebound to something closer to the 2.83 ERA and 1.17 WHIP he produced in 2016 isn't out of the question.
