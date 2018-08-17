Nationals' Tanner Roark: Nabs fifth straight win
Roark (8-12) tossed six innings Thursday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks in the 5-4 win over St. Louis. He gave up one homer and struck out one batter while earning the victory.
After his start on July 13, Roark owned an abysmal 3-12 record with a 4.87 ERA. Now, he's up to 8-12 with a respectable 4.13 ERA and Thursday's win. He gave up a solo shot to Harrison Bader in the third inning before getting tagged for a pair of runs in the sixth but was able to finish the inning. The 31-year-old right-hander will aim for his sixth consecutive win against the Phillies next Wednesday.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tosses seven-plus strong innings•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tosses seven strong frames vs. Reds•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Another strong performance Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Turns in gem in Milwaukee•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Doesn't fare well vs. Mets•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Shaky again in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...