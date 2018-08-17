Nationals' Tanner Roark: Nabs fifth straight win

Roark (8-12) tossed six innings Thursday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks in the 5-4 win over St. Louis. He gave up one homer and struck out one batter while earning the victory.

After his start on July 13, Roark owned an abysmal 3-12 record with a 4.87 ERA. Now, he's up to 8-12 with a respectable 4.13 ERA and Thursday's win. He gave up a solo shot to Harrison Bader in the third inning before getting tagged for a pair of runs in the sixth but was able to finish the inning. The 31-year-old right-hander will aim for his sixth consecutive win against the Phillies next Wednesday.