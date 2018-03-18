Nationals' Tanner Roark: Not sharp Saturday
Roark allowed three runs on four hits and three walks over three innings while striking out two in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
After beginning the spring with eight scoreless innings, Roark has now coughed up six runs in his last seven frames, heading in the wrong direction with Opening Day rapidly approaching. The 31-year-old is still locked into the No. 4 spot in the Nats' rotation, though, and his overall 12:6 K:BB through 15 Grapefruit League innings isn't bad, so don't overreact to a couple of shaky spring outings.
