Nationals' Tanner Roark: Picks up ninth win Friday

Roark (9-7) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over 6.1 innings in a win over the Cubs on Friday.

He cruised through six scoreless before serving up a two-run homer to Javier Baez in the seventh. The walks have been up a bit for Roark lately, as he's issued 16 free passes in his last six starts, but he hasn't allowed more than five hits in any of those outings. The 30-year-old will look to build on this performance next week in a home matchup against the Marlins.