Nationals' Tanner Roark: Picks up ninth win Friday
Roark (9-7) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over 6.1 innings in a win over the Cubs on Friday.
He cruised through six scoreless before serving up a two-run homer to Javier Baez in the seventh. The walks have been up a bit for Roark lately, as he's issued 16 free passes in his last six starts, but he hasn't allowed more than five hits in any of those outings. The 30-year-old will look to build on this performance next week in a home matchup against the Marlins.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Fans eight in Saturday loss•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tabbed for Saturday start•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Start postponed by rain Friday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Whiffs 11 in winning effort•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Collects seventh win Sunday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Will be skipped after rainout•
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...