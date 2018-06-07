Nationals' Tanner Roark: Picks up win Wednesday

Roark (3-6) picked up the win Wednesday against the Rays, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four across six innings.

Roark bounced back with his third winning effort of the season after taking the loss in a relief appearance over the weekend. The right-hander likely could have pitched deeper into the game, as he had thrown just 84 pitches when he got the hook, but manager Davey Martinez turned to the bullpen after a four-run sixth inning put the Nationals up 10-2. Roark now owns a solid 3.56 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 78.1 innings this season. Up next will be a difficult road matchup against the Yankees.