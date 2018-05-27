Nationals' Tanner Roark: Pitches seven strong
Roark allowed one earned run on four hits while walking two and striking out five across seven innings Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.
Roark continued his solid but unspectacular season Saturday against the Marlins, limiting them to only one extra-base hit in seven innings of work. Overall, he has now gone three consecutive games of pitching at least seven innings and ranks sixth in the National League in innings pitched with 65.1. That makes his 3.17 ERA and .99 WHIP very impactful, even if his strikeouts lag behind.
