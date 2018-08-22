Nationals' Tanner Roark: Rain-shortened start

Roark did not factor in the decision against the Phillies on Tuesday, allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. He struck out one and did not walk a batter.

Roark was the unfortunate victim of a 102-minute rain delay that spelled an early end to a promising start. The rain-shortened effort brings to an end a string of five straight starts with a win for the right-hander. The 31-year-old will next start Sunday against the Mets if the Nationals keep to their current scheduled rotation.