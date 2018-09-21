Nationals' Tanner Roark: Saturday's start in doubt

Roark may not make his scheduled start Saturday against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Roark returned to the team Friday after spending four days away with his pregnant wife and daughters. The Nationals won't decide if he's ready to start until after Friday's game. Austin Voth could be a candidate to make a spot start if Roark isn't ready to go, though the team could also elect for a bullpen game.