Nationals' Tanner Roark: Serves up three homers in loss
Roark (8-14) took the loss Friday against the Brewers, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out three across six innings.
Roark was done in by the long ball in this one, serving up a two-run homer to Travis Shaw in the top of the first inning before allowing solo homers to Erik Kratz and Jesus Aguilar in the second and third frames, respectively. The right-hander had allowed just three homers over seven second-half starts heading into Friday, resulting in a shiny 1.61 ERA over that stretch. He'll look to right the ship in his next start, which will come at home against the Cardinals.
