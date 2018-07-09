Nationals' Tanner Roark: Shaky again in loss

Roark (3-11) got the loss against the Marlins on Sunday, giving up four earned runs on 10 hits over four innings, striking out five and walking three in the Nationals' 10-2 defeat.

After getting blown up for nine earned in his last start, Roark struggled again this contest, eventually taking his 11th defeat of the season and fourth in a row. He's sporting a 4.60 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP through 105.2 innings this season -- numbers that are pretty much in line with the 4.67 and 1.33 marks he posted last season. He'll have the Mets in a road matchup next Friday.