Nationals' Tanner Roark: Sharp against Diamondbacks
Roark didn't factor into the decision against the Diamondbacks on Thursday despite giving up just one earned run on four hits over seven strong innings, striking out four and walking none as the Nationals eventually prevailed 2-1 in extra innings.
Roark was sharp against Arizona but didn't end up getting the win as he found himself locked in a tough pitching duel with Zack Greinke that was eventually decided in the 11th inning. The right-hander hasn't thrown less than five innings in any of his starts this season and he's only given up more than three earned runs in two of them. The result has been a 3.33 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP over 51.1 innings and opponents are hitting just .197 off Roark so far this season. The veteran has been providing excellent fantasy value and he'll look to keep it rolling in his next start against the Yankees on Wednesday.
