Nationals' Tanner Roark: Start postponed by rain Friday

Roark's scheduled start for Friday against the Rockies has been postponed by rain, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Roark was looking to build off a dominate start in his last outing, when he struck out 11 hitters while going seven innings in a win over Arizona, but will get an extra day of rest instead. The right-hander likely slots in as the probable starter for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, when he will oppose Colorado's German Marquez.