Nationals' Tanner Roark: Start pushed back to Tuesday
Roark's next scheduled start has been pushed to Tuesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Roark was initially in line to kick off a two-start week with a start Monday against the Phillies, but the Nationals will instead have Erick Fedde toe the rubber Monday after his scheduled start was rained out Sunday. Roark is now in line for only one start this week: a matchup with Nick Pivetta on the road. Roark could get two starts during the following week if things line up right, however.
