Nationals' Tanner Roark: Still slated for Game 4 start
Roark will start Game 4 of the NLDS against the Cubs on Wednesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
It was thought that Stephen Strasburg might step in to start Game 4 after Tuesday's contest was postponed, but Strasburg is apparently feeling a little under the weather and wasn't able to get his usual prep work in, so the Nationals will stick with Roark as their starter. If Roark and the Nationals are able to win Wednesday, Strasburg would get the ball for the decisive Game 5.
