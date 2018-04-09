Nationals' Tanner Roark: Strikes out nine in no-decision
Roark allowed five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out nine batters through five innings during Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Mets. He didn't factor into the decision.
After an excellent showing in his season debut, Roark wasn't nearly as sharp Sunday. His nine strikeouts helped soften the blow, and it's encouraging to see after his K/9 has climbed in each of the past two seasons. While it's not out of the question to fade Roark against top offenses, he definitely owns the potential to be a serviceable end-of-the-rotation fantasy arm. He lines up to face the Rockies at home in his next start.
