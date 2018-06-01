Nationals' Tanner Roark: Struggles to find strike zone

Roark (2-5) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out three across 6.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Braves.

Roark was hit hard in the first three innings, allowing five of his seven hits and three of his four earned runs in that span. He settled in to salvage a respectable start, but he was uncharacteristically wild -- even taking into account that two of his five walks were intentional -- as in addition to his free passes, he hit a batter and threw only 53 of his 98 pitches for strikes. On the positive side, he did not allow a home run for his fourth consecutive start. He'll look to rebound in his next opportunity to take the hill, which is likely to come Wednesday against the Rays.