Nationals' Tanner Roark: Surrenders four runs
Roark allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across four innings Sunday against the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.
Roark was spotted an early two-run lead, but he exited after four innings with a 4-3 deficit. This was an uncharacteristic performance for Roark, who turned in one of his shortest outings of the season. He sits with a 3.87 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 72:29 K:BB through 88.1 innings this season.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Picks up win Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Hit with loss Sunday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Struggles to find strike zone•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Pitches seven strong•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Hard luck loss to Dodgers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...