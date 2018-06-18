Nationals' Tanner Roark: Surrenders four runs

Roark allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across four innings Sunday against the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Roark was spotted an early two-run lead, but he exited after four innings with a 4-3 deficit. This was an uncharacteristic performance for Roark, who turned in one of his shortest outings of the season. He sits with a 3.87 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 72:29 K:BB through 88.1 innings this season.