Nationals' Tanner Roark: Surrenders six runs in loss
Roark (3-8) took the loss Friday against the Phillies, allowing six runs in 4.1 innings while allowing seven hits and four walks. He struck out seven.
The right-hander threw just 68 strikes in 113 pitches and failed to complete five innings for his second straight start, undoing goodwill established in the back-to-back quality starts that preceded this pair. This setback bloats Roark's ERA to 4.27, and negative regression seems to be catching up to his shaky 7.7 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9 peripherals. The rotation positions him to face these Phillies again Thursday, this time on the road.
