Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tabbed for Saturday start
Roark will move back a day and start Saturday's contest with the Rockies, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The right-hander was originally scheduled to toe the rubber Friday evening, but he'll slide back a day to accommodate for Friday's postponement. Roark will presumably still match up with right-hander German Marquez, although no official word from the Rockies' camp has come forth yet.
