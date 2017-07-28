Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tabbed for Saturday start

Roark will move back a day and start Saturday's contest with the Rockies, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander was originally scheduled to toe the rubber Friday evening, but he'll slide back a day to accommodate for Friday's postponement. Roark will presumably still match up with right-hander German Marquez, although no official word from the Rockies' camp has come forth yet.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast