Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tagged for six runs in loss

Roark (8-15) allowed six runs on 10 hits across five innings while taking the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals. He struck out four.

Roark struggled out of the gates in this one, allowing the first two batters to reach base before serving up a three-run homer to Matt Adams. He allowed two more runs in the second inning on a trio of hits before serving up a second homer to Adams in the fifth frame. The right-hander has now allowed 10 runs and five homers over his past two starts (11 innings), raising his ERA from 3.95 to 4.23 in the process. Roark will look to right the ship in his next start, which will come on the road against the Phillies.