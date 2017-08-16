Nationals' Tanner Roark: Takes loss against Angels
Roark (9-8) was the losing pitcher in Wednesday's game against the Angels. He allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings.
He was cruising early, facing just two over the minimum through four innings, but home runs in the fifth and sixth ultimately sent Roark to his eighth loss of the season. The right-hander has allowed five hits or fewer in each of his last eight appearances, but Roark has almost as many walks as strikeouts over his last three starts (11:10 K:BB), and up next is a tough matchup at Houston.
