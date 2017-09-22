Nationals' Tanner Roark: Takes loss against Braves
Roark (13-10) allowed three runs on six hits while striking out seven batters through seven innings to take the loss against Atlanta on Thursday.
This was a solid showing from Roark, as the Washington bats generated just two runs. Roark has allowed two runs or fewer in 11 of 12 starts since the All-Star break, so after a rough patch to begin the season, he's been a solid fantasy asset in the second half. The 30-year-old righty projects to make his final start of the season on the road against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Fans seven for 13th win•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Improves to 12-9•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Comes up short in Friday's pitchers' duel•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Grabs victory Sunday night•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Fans seven in Tuesday's win•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Takes loss against Angels•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...