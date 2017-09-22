Nationals' Tanner Roark: Takes loss against Braves

Roark (13-10) allowed three runs on six hits while striking out seven batters through seven innings to take the loss against Atlanta on Thursday.

This was a solid showing from Roark, as the Washington bats generated just two runs. Roark has allowed two runs or fewer in 11 of 12 starts since the All-Star break, so after a rough patch to begin the season, he's been a solid fantasy asset in the second half. The 30-year-old righty projects to make his final start of the season on the road against Philadelphia.