Nationals' Tanner Roark: Takes loss despite quality start

Roark (3-7) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks across six innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Yankees. He struck out five.

Roark allowed a pair of solo home runs to Didi Gregorious in this outing, with the only other tally coming against him on a sacrifice fly from Austin Romine in the second inning. He struggled to find the strike zone at times, throwing just 58 percent of his pitches for strikes, but he induced plenty of weak contact to contain one of the most prolific lineups in baseball. Aside from a poor relief appearance, Roark has thrown the ball well of late, delivering quality starts in seven of his last eight to bring his ERA to a steady 3.63 for the season. He'll hope to achieve a better result in his next start Sunday against the Blue Jays.