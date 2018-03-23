Nationals' Tanner Roark: To make one more tune-up start
Roark will remain at the Nationals' spring training facility to make one more start before joining the team on Opening Day, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Roark's rough spring continued Thursday with a mess of an outing against the Mets in which he gave up nine earned runs against the Mets. He's now given up 12 earned runs over his last two outings, a span of 12.0 innings. Roark's spot in the rotation is still safe, but he'll stick in Florida to make another tune-up start before the season gets underway.
