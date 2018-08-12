Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tosses seven-plus strong innings

Roark (7-12) picked up the win Thursday against the Cubs by allowing two runs on nine hits across 7.2 innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

In each of his last four starts Roark has lasted at least seven innings and allowed two runs or less. The 31-year-old has rebounded after an ugly stretch from mid-June to mid-July, and next lines up to start at St. Louis on Thursday.

