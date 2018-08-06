Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tosses seven strong frames vs. Reds
Roark (6-12) allowed one run on seven hits while striking out two over seven innings Sunday as he notched the win over Cincinnati.
Roark was efficient in the series finale, as he surrendered just one run in the fourth inning and managed to work seven frames on 88 pitches (64 strikes). He's significantly turned things around of late, as he's given up just two runs across 22 innings while compiling three straight wins. Roark will look to continue this stretch of quality starts in his next outing, which lines up for Friday against a challenging Cubs' lineup.
More News
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Another strong performance Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Turns in gem in Milwaukee•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Doesn't fare well vs. Mets•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Shaky again in loss•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Blasted by Boston•
-
Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tough-luck loser•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...