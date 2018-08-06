Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tosses seven strong frames vs. Reds

Roark (6-12) allowed one run on seven hits while striking out two over seven innings Sunday as he notched the win over Cincinnati.

Roark was efficient in the series finale, as he surrendered just one run in the fourth inning and managed to work seven frames on 88 pitches (64 strikes). He's significantly turned things around of late, as he's given up just two runs across 22 innings while compiling three straight wins. Roark will look to continue this stretch of quality starts in his next outing, which lines up for Friday against a challenging Cubs' lineup.