Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tough-luck loser against Mets
Roark (8-13) took the loss Saturday as the Nationals fell 3-0 to the Mets, allowing one run on four hits over six innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander delivered his sixth quality start in seven outings since the All-Star break -- with the streak only broken because a rain delay cut short his last start Aug. 21 -- but once again the Nats' offense was quiet. Roark now has a 1.61 ERA in the second half, and he'll look to keep rolling at home Friday against the Brewers.
