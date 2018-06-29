Nationals' Tanner Roark: Tough-luck loser
Roark (3-9) allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out five across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Phillies.
Roark battled his control, walking multiple batters for his fourth consecutive start. He also hit Odubel Herrera to start off the third inning, who ultimately came around to score to give the Phillies a 2-1 lead. On the positive side of things, Roark held his opponent homerless for the first time in five appearances (four starts). He'll need to build on that to turn things around, as he entered Thursday's start having allowed 2.6 HR/9 across 20.2 innings in June.
