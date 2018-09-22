Nationals' Tanner Roark: Turn in rotation skipped

Roark won't start Saturday against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Roark won't pitch over the weekend, as he just returned to the team after the birth of his child. He'll likely take the mound Wednesday against Miami in what should be his final outing of the 2018 campaign. Austin Voth is slated to toe the rubber Saturday in Roark's place.

