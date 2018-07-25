Nationals' Tanner Roark: Turns in gem in Milwaukee
Roark (4-12) allowed three hits and one walk over eight scoreless innings in a win over the Brewers on Wednesday. He struck out 11.
The 31-year-old limped into the All-Star break, allowing 17 runs in his final three starts of the first half (16 innings), but he bounced back Wednesday and turned in his best performance of the season, in one of the NL's toughest venues no less. He set a new season high with the 11 strikeouts -- falling one short of his career high -- as he induced 15 swinging strikes on 106 pitches. Roark is still tough to trust given his overall body of work this season, but this was an encouraging step forward ahead of an upcoming two-start week (vs. NYM, vs. CIN).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...