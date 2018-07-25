Nationals' Tanner Roark: Turns in gem in Milwaukee

Roark (4-12) allowed three hits and one walk over eight scoreless innings in a win over the Brewers on Wednesday. He struck out 11.

The 31-year-old limped into the All-Star break, allowing 17 runs in his final three starts of the first half (16 innings), but he bounced back Wednesday and turned in his best performance of the season, in one of the NL's toughest venues no less. He set a new season high with the 11 strikeouts -- falling one short of his career high -- as he induced 15 swinging strikes on 106 pitches. Roark is still tough to trust given his overall body of work this season, but this was an encouraging step forward ahead of an upcoming two-start week (vs. NYM, vs. CIN).