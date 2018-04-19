Nationals' Tanner Roark: Turns in solid outing Wednesday

Roark (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six over seven innings against the Mets on Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Roark left in line for the win, but the bullpen absolutely imploded as the Mets tacked on nine runs in the eighth. The 31-year-old earned a quality start for the third time in four games and he's sitting just below 9.0 K/9 with 24 strikeouts in 25 innings. He'll look to find his way back into the win column next time out in San Francisco on Tuesday.