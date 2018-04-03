Nationals' Tanner Roark: Twirls gem in win over Braves

Roark (1-0) earned the win in Monday's start against the Braves, allowing one run on four hits and one walk across seven innings. He struck out six.

Roark dominated for much of the evening and only surrendered a run as the hosts strung a couple of base hits together in the fourth inning. He threw 67 percent of his pitches for strikes and recorded eight ground ball outs in this impressive season debut. Roark regressed in many areas last season after a breakout 2016 campaign, but he's off to a strong start this time around and will face a favorable matchup with the Mets in his next outing.