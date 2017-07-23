Nationals' Tanner Roark: Whiffs 11 in winning effort

Roark (8-6) completed seven innings Saturday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out 11 en route to the victory.

After a shaky first inning, Saturday's outing was fairly smooth for the right-hander. He filled the zone with 66 strikes out of his 103 pitches, and he managed to collect the victory thanks to a sixth-inning offensive rally by the Washington offense. Saturday also marked the first time all season Roark struck out double-digit batters, as well as the second consecutive quality start, helping to corral his ERA further below 5.00. He'll look to continue this strong pitching in his next scheduled start Thursday against the Brewers.