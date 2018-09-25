Nationals' Tanner Roark: Won't start Wednesday
Roark (personal) will not make his scheduled start against the Marlins on Wednesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
With the Nationals out of playoff contention, Roark has opted to stay back in Atlanta with his wife and newborn child rather than rejoin the team in Washington D.C. for his final start. Kyle McGowin will step into the rotation in place of Roark, who will finish the season with a 4.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 146:50 K:BB in 180.1 innings (30 starts, one relief appearance).
