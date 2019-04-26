Agustin went 1-for-5 with a solo home run for High-A Potomac on Thursday.

The 22-year-old impressed after a promotion to the level late last year, slashing .302/.368/.454 with five homers and seven steals in 63 games, but Agustin hasn't kept up that pace so far in a return engagement. Thursday's homer was his first, and his .224/.282/.342 slash line through 20 contests comes with a disappointing 2-for-4 performance on the basepaths. More encouragingly, Agustin has maintained the improvement he saw in his plate discipline, posting a respectable 7:15 BB:K. An international signing out of the Virgin Islands way back in 2013, the Nats' No. 9 fantasy prospect has had a slow development path and might still best profile as a fourth outfielder in the majors -- his defense is good enough for center field in a pinch -- but if he can get back to the form he showed in 2018 at the plate, he could also become a useful trade chip for the club.