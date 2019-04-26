Nationals' Telmito Agustin: Slow start at Potomac
Agustin went 1-for-5 with a solo home run for High-A Potomac on Thursday.
The 22-year-old impressed after a promotion to the level late last year, slashing .302/.368/.454 with five homers and seven steals in 63 games, but Agustin hasn't kept up that pace so far in a return engagement. Thursday's homer was his first, and his .224/.282/.342 slash line through 20 contests comes with a disappointing 2-for-4 performance on the basepaths. More encouragingly, Agustin has maintained the improvement he saw in his plate discipline, posting a respectable 7:15 BB:K. An international signing out of the Virgin Islands way back in 2013, the Nats' No. 9 fantasy prospect has had a slow development path and might still best profile as a fourth outfielder in the majors -- his defense is good enough for center field in a pinch -- but if he can get back to the form he showed in 2018 at the plate, he could also become a useful trade chip for the club.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal