Ward remains in the mix to break camp as part of the Nationals' Opening Day bullpen, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

A Rule 5 pick, Ward would have to be offered back to the Red Sox if he doesn't make the roster, giving the Nats extra incentive to find room for him. The 26-year-old right-hander hasn't been a reliever since college and the adjustment to the bullpen this spring hasn't exactly been smooth -- seven of his eight Grapefruit League appearances have been scoreless, but his 11:6 K:BB through 8.2 innings highlights both his upside and his inconsistency. Ward's future might still lie in the rotation, but if he sticks in Washington, expect him to be used primarily as a low-leverage long reliever to begin his big-league career.