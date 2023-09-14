Ward (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Ward has been out since early July with right shoulder inflammation. He looks pegged for long relief for the time being but could be a candidate to get a start or two down the stretch.
