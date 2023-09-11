Ward (shoulder) struck out three while allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk over five innings in his most recent rehab start Friday for Double-A Harrisburg.

Ward, who has been on the shelf since July 3 with right shoulder inflammation, was making the sixth appearance of his rehab assignment overall and his second straight at Harrisburg. He's now covered exactly five innings in his last two outings and built up to 79 pitches (51 strikes) in Friday's start. Though all 22 of his appearances with Washington this season have come as a reliever, Ward looks on track to get a look as a starter once he returns from the 15-day injured list. The Nationals currently have an opening in the rotation Wednesday at Pittsburgh, and Ward could be a candidate to either start that game or work as a bulk reliever behind an opener.