Nationals' Tim Cate: Drafted by Nationals with 65th pick

The Nationals have selected Cate with the 65th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A 20-year-old college lefty from the University of Connecticut, Cate has a monster curveball, which is one of the best such pitches in the entire class. That will have to be his bread and butter in pro ball, as his fastball is a low-90s pitch with some sinking action and his changeup is only an average pitch. He also only stands 6-foot, 167 pounds, so there are questions about how well he can hold up in a starter's role. Southpaws with a wipeout breaking ball can sometimes survive at the back of a big-league rotation, even when the rest of the arsenal is only average, but Cate's margin for error will be slim.