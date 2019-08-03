Nationals' Tim Cate: Fans career-high 10 for Potomac
Cate allowed one run on two hits and a walk over six innings while striking out 10 for High-A Potomac on Friday.
A solo home run was the only thing marring a dominant outing for the southpaw, and the 10 strikeouts were a career high. Since the beginning of July, Cate has a 2.73 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB through 33 innings, and the 21-year-old's big-time curveball is proving to be too much for Carolina League hitters. If he can maintain this success into the high minors, he could challenge for a spot towards the back of the Nats' rotation a couple summers from now.
