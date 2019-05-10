Nationals' Tim Cate: Impressive run at Low-A
Cate allowed one run on five hits while striking out seven over six innings for Low-A Hagerstown on Thursday.
A second-round pick in 2018, Cate is a fairly polished college lefty, so seeing the 21-year-old dominate Sally League hitters tends more towards expected than surprising. Still, he's worked six innings in five straight starts, posting a dazzling 1.50 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 34:7 K:BB through 30 innings over that stretch. Look for Cate to get a promotion in short order if he keeps this up much longer, and given his plus curveball, expect the Gio Gonzalez comps to start piling up if he can maintain this level of performance in the high minors.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...