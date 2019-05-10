Nationals' Tim Cate: Impressive run at Low-A

Cate allowed one run on five hits while striking out seven over six innings for Low-A Hagerstown on Thursday.

A second-round pick in 2018, Cate is a fairly polished college lefty, so seeing the 21-year-old dominate Sally League hitters tends more towards expected than surprising. Still, he's worked six innings in five straight starts, posting a dazzling 1.50 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 34:7 K:BB through 30 innings over that stretch. Look for Cate to get a promotion in short order if he keeps this up much longer, and given his plus curveball, expect the Gio Gonzalez comps to start piling up if he can maintain this level of performance in the high minors.