Nationals' Tim Cate: Looking good in Carolina League

Cate gave up three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings for High-A Potomac on Monday, striking out five.

After posting strong numbers at Low-A to begin the season, Cate received a promotion in June and hasn't missed a beat, ringing up a 2.57 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB through his first five starts and 28 innings in the Carolina League. The 21-year-old southpaw has a potential plus-plus curveball and mid-rotation upside if everything comes together for him.