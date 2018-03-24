Nationals' Tim Collins: Cut from big-league camp
Collins was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
A non-roster invitee to Nationals camp, Collins made a respectable run at a roster spot, but his bid ultimately fell short. Collins has not appeared in the majors since 2014.
