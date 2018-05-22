Nationals' Tim Collins: Makes impressive return to majors Monday
Collins allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning during Monday's win over the Padres.
It was hardly a high-leverage situation with the Nats up 10-2, but Collins still looked sharp in his first big-league action since 2014. The left-hander is attempting to come back from two Tommy John surgeries, and at least Monday his 93.2 mph average fastball was right in line with his pre-injury form. The team's bullpen is unsettled right now behind closer Sean Doolittle, so Collins could work his way into a setup role if he continues to impress, but for now don't expect Washington to lean on the 28-year-old too heavily.
