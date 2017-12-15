Nationals' Tim Collins: Re-signs with Nationals
Collins signed a minor-league deal to return to Washington on Friday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Collins made his first appearance in professional baseball since 2014 this summer, following a pair of Tommy John surgeries that left him sidelined for the last couple years. Over 18 games with various affiliates in the Nationals' system in 2017, the 28-year-old posted a 7.79 ERA and 1.79 WHIP while holding a 23:14 K:BB. Although Collins still has to shake off some of the rust from all the missed time, he could find himself back in the majors by the end of the season if all goes well.
